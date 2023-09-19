"It is something that we have been demanding for a long time": Kerala CM Vijayan on Women's Reservation Bill

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday appreciated the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Loksabha, adding that his party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been demanding the same for a long time "It (Women's Reservation in legislatures) is something that we have been demanding for a long time. Good that they thought of introducing it atleast now. I have not looked into the details of it. It is a good thing that they have introduced it," CM Vijayan told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the Women's Reservation Bill and said that certain clauses in the Bill ensure that women are going to be deprived of the 33 per cent reservation in the Parliament till the next census survey. "This reservation bill had been promised by the BJP before the 2014 elections. Now they have brought this bill. This bill just ensures that women are going to be deprived till the next census, till the next delimitation exercise," Brinda Karat said.

Adding that delayed census by the Centre has ensured women's inequality for so many years she said, "In other words, in the 2024 elections and in the Constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, we will not have 1/3rd women in Parliament, or many of the state assemblies because this action has been delayed by PM Modi's govt." After Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill is a betrayal of the women's movement and their struggle for greater democratic representation in law and policy-making.

"The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill is a betrayal of the women's movement and their struggle for greater democratic representation in law and policy-making. Clause 334 -A of the bill says reservation would come into effect post the first census after the bill becomes law and the DELIMITATION based upon that Census," Manish Tewari posted on X (Formerly Twitter). "It is instructive to note that the Census due in 2021 has still not been held. Earliest Women's reservation will become a reality in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies will be 2029 or even later. BRING WOMEN'S RESERVATION NOW," he posted.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women Reservation Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The Bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam." "Introducing the Bill in the House, the Minister said "This Bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of the People."

Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.Urging Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' unanimously when it comes to the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is imperative that women should have a role in policy-making, ensuring women that the Centre is committed to make this bill a law. "Today a bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. After discussion, it will come here also. Today we are taking an important step towards women's empowerment," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)