Women's representation in policymaking now set to increase significantly, says Anurag Thakur

With the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill, women's representation in policymaking is also set to increase significantly, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying ''Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai'', he urged the women to come forward, ''chase your dreams, grab the opportunities available all around, and take India forward to the status of a developed country by 2047.'' ''The special session of the Parliament was truly historic as we moved to the new parliament building and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill got passed,'' Thakur, who is also Youth Affairs and Sports Minister said at an interaction with the youth at a private college here.

Under the leadership of the PM, sincere efforts have been made to empower women and provide them with opportunities. ''The result is clearly visible, as today our #NariShakti is represented in the Army, Navy, and Air Force,'' he said in a post on the social media platform X. The central government has been focused on promoting 'Nari Shakti' in the country and the unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill will further boost women's empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process, he noted. ''With the passing of this bill, their representation in policymaking is also going to increase significantly,'' the Minister said. The rise of India as an economic powerhouse, the growing clout of India in international affairs, and the recent success of the G20 show the growth trajectory achieved in the last 9 years. At the event, Thakur said he decided to miss the Asian Games in China as he felt that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country. ''When they (China) refused visa to three of our athletes (for Asian Games) who hail from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, I decided I will not go and participate in the Asian Games because Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India,'' he said. Later, speaking at the grand finale of Isha Gramotsavam held at Isha Yoga Centre, the Union Minister said the Centre was taking steps to bid to host the 2036 Olympics in India. ''I assure you that it will not get a bad name like the Commonwealth Games (held during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2010) but it will be a hit like the G 20 summit which happened recently,'' Thakur said. He lauded the Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, for creating an environment for sports through the Isha Gramotsavam, which rejuvenated the spirit of rural India, and empowered communities, tradition, and local cultures. Tamil actor Santhanam and former Indian hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, too, participated.

