Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan bats for Achu Oommen as potential UDF LS candidate from Kottayam

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 23-09-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 23:12 IST
Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan bats for Achu Oommen as potential UDF LS candidate from Kottayam
Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Saturday said there may not be any objection from his party in case Achu Oommen, the daughter of former CM Oommen Chandy, was fielded from Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections.

He was responding to queries from reporters whether the party was planning to field Achu in 2024 Parliamentary elections.

''I cannot say much but everything will be decided by the party. Achu Oommen is a smart individual and she is like a daughter to all of us. But the candidature is something which will be decided by the party. There is a process for this,'' Radhakrishnan said.

Asked about opposition from the Congress party itself on fielding a family member of late leaders, the MLA replied that none of the party leaders would have any objections.

''It was the CPI(M) which raised such allegations during the Puthuppally by-election. But at the same time, in Tripura, they fielded the son of a deceased leader for the by-poll,'' he alleged.

Achu Oommen, who is settled abroad, had told the media that she was not planning to enter politics. But, she extensively campaigned for her brother Chandy Oommen during the Puthuppally by-election.

However, none of the other leaders have responded to the candidature or Radhakrishnan's statement yet. Currently, Kottayam is represented in the Lok Sabha by Thomas Chazhikkandan of Kerala Congress (M), which is allied with the ruling Left Democratic Front in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

