G20 success was also possible due to blessings of Baba Vishwanath: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the success of the recent G20 Summit in India was also possible due to the grace and blessings of Baba Vishwanath. Addressing the Kashi Sansad Sankriti Mahotsav at the Rudraksha Convention Center in Varanasi, PM Modi said," Remarkable success of the G20 Summit was made possible through the divine blessings of Mahadev. With Baba's grace, Kashi is now forging unprecedented paths of development and growth."

In his address, the Prime Minister said that with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Kashi's prestige is growing. He highlighted that while India has made its mark on the global stage through events like the G-20 Summit, conversations about Kashi hold a special place.

"Kashi's service, food, rich culture, and enchanting music all made a lasting impression on every visitor who came for the G-20 Summit," PM Modi said. Addressing the gathering during the ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized the deep connection between Kashi and culture, describing them as two facets of the same powerful energy. He expressed his aspiration to spread the essence of Kashi worldwide. Additionally, he announced plans to organize the Kashi Sansad Gyan Mahotsav and Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide Competition in the near future.

Prime Minister Modi said that the dream of development and heritage of Kashi that he had envisioned is slowly coming true. The Prime Minister said that this cultural festival is going to become a distinct identity of Kashi in the coming years. He said that this is Nataraja's own city. "All dance arts have emerged from the Tandava of Nataraja. All the voices have originated from Mahadev's Damru. All genres have taken birth from Baba's thoughts. Bharat Muni organized and developed these arts and genres," he said. He also praised the music families and musicians of Banaras.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister launched the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita Portal. The Prime Minister expressed that events like the Saansad Khel Pratiyogita and Sanskritik Mahotsav (Cultural Festival) mark the initiation of new traditions in Kashi.

"Now Kashi Saansad Gyaan Pratiyogita will also be organized here. The primary objective is to raise awareness about Kashi's rich history, cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and delicious cuisine," he said. He expressed his desire for organising the Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide Competition, aspiring for Kashi's guides to be held in the highest regard worldwide whenever the subject is discussed.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi said, "All the states of the country have enough money. The Central government has provided complete relaxations. However, many states are primarily focusing on political activities aimed at securing votes. On the contrary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is using the money properly." During the inauguration of the 16 Atal Residential Schools in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister underscored Banaras' significant history as an educational hub. He emphasized that the city's educational success can be attributed to its inclusive nature, welcoming students from every corner of India and the world. (ANI)

