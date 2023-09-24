Assam making rapid strides in its growth journey: CM Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Assam is ''on a roll'' with the state making rapid strides in its growth journey during the past two years.

Participating in a programme at the Pratidin Media Network Conclave-2023 here, Sarma said Assam is a very peaceful state with no protests, and it is the right time to invest in the state. Guwahati-based Pratidin Media Network is a leading media group in the Northeastern state.

''Assam is on a roll with the state making rapid strides in its growth journey during the past two years,'' he said.

''Assam is the most peaceful state with congenial atmosphere prevailing for investment,'' the chief minister said, adding that the present generation wants the state to get investments and grow industrially.

He said investment proposals worth more than Rs 15,000 crore is under the consideration of the state government.

''In the last two years, Assam has consistently showed economic progress. Today, we are an almost Rs 6 lakh crore economy, precisely Rs 5.6 lakh crore. Assam's inflation is the lowest in the country,'' Sarma said.

Claiming that in Rajasthan the inflation rate is 8.6 per cent, he said in Assam, it is four per cent. Rajasthan sells petrol at Rs 108 per litre, whereas Assam sells it at Rs 98 per litre, Sarma said.

While the BJP is power in Assam, the Congress has its government in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due to be held later this year. Sarma had campaigned in Rajasthan last week. ''Assam is on a journey of development. The state is in a jubilant mood, festive mood with no agitation, bandh, picketing or protests and festivals such as Bihu and Durga Puja being held throughout the night,'' he said.

Sarma said not only Assam, the whole of Northeastern region is experiencing major transformation in different sectors. The chief minister said that Assam's GDP would be Rs 9 to 10 lakh crore by 2026 when the tenure of his government ends.

