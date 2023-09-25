“Congress will make Madhya Pradesh 'BIMARU’…”: PM Modi at ‘Karyakarta Mahakhumh’ in Bhopal

Stepping up BJP's campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a strong attack on Congress and said the party cannot digest development work being done in the country and is not proud of its achievements. Addressing Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal, the Prime Minister also said that Congress does not want to change and will make Madhya Pradesh 'Bimaru' if it comes to power in the state.

"Congress cannot digest the development work in India... They don't want the country to develop. They are never proud of the country's achievements because neither they want to change and neither want the country to change or develop. Congress will make Madhya Pradesh a 'BIMARU rajya' if it gets a chance (to come into power here). They opposed digital payment but the world is impressed by UPI mode," he said. The 'BIMARU' acronym was used in reference to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as these states historically lagged in development indicators.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of dynastic politics and said it is like "rusty iron", which gets corroded if kept in the rain. "Congress has been busy glorifying only one family. It has been busy nourishing the corrupt system in India. The party is like "rusty iron", which gets corroded if kept in the rain. Now Congress neither has the ability to see nor understand the national interest," he said.

The Prime Minister said if Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it will be a huge loss to the people. "If during this crucial time, Congress, a dynasty party, a party full of corruption, gets a chance (to come into power), this will be a huge loss for the state," he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has completed almost 20 years. "This means the youth, who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming elections, have only seen the BJP government. The present youth of Madhya Pradesh are lucky that they have not witnessed the bad governance of the Congress government... Congress turned the state into 'Bimaru Rajya'... BJP has tried to take the state to a new level with new energy... Youth here have seen the development work and good governance of the BJP government," he said.

PM Modi said Congress had given the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' fifty years ago but failed to deliver. "The life of the poor does not matter to their (Congress) leaders, born with silver spoons in their mouth... For them, the life of the poor is adventure tourism... For Congress leaders, poor persons' colonies have become location for video shootings. They have done this in the past too. BJP government is showing the developed and grand face of the country to the world," he said.

He alleged that Congress and other opposition parties tried to prevent Droupadi Murmu from becoming the President. "These (Congress) are the same people who tried their best to stop the country's first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu from becoming the President. These are the same people who have repeatedly tried to humiliate her. These people are the same people who had stopped the entry of daughters in the front lines of the country's armed forces," he said.

Madhya Pradesh will face assembly polls later this year. Of the five states going to the polls by December, BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

