"Cong deserves big zero for way they ruled Rajasthan": PM Modi in Jaipur

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress-run Rajasthan government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have made up their minds to vote out the Ashok Gehlot regime and bring back the BJP.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a blistering attack on the Congress-run Rajasthan government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have made up their minds to vote out the Ashok Gehlot regime and bring back the BJP. Addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur, PM Modi said the Congress deserves to score zero marks for their inept administration and governance in the state.

"The Congress deserves to score a big zero for the way they ran government here. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to remove the Gehlot government and bring the BJP back," PM Modi said. He added that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth.

"I can clearly see the change that will come to Rajasthan because of our 'Parivartan Yatra'. The march for change, which was held in every corner of the state, received a lot of support from the people. The adulation and love from the people that we received during the Yatra are, by themselves, an indication of the changing political headwinds in the state," he added. Invoking the success of the G20 summit, which was hosted by New Delhi under India's presidency of the grouping, PM Modi said countries that are not friends of New Delhi were "astounded" by the success of the two-day meet.

Rajasthan is one of five states, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, which are scheduled to poll for their assemblies later this year. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second with 73 seats in the 200-member house.

The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

