JBC Kabaddi League: Uniting Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh for a Kabaddi Revolution

The JBC Kabaddi League will kick off in 2026, featuring teams from Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. Backed by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, this new league aims to spotlight local talent, enhance community involvement, and establish kabaddi as a prominent sport across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:44 IST
JBC League logo (Photo: JBC League). Image Credit: ANI
The Kabaddi Association of Jharkhand, Bihar State Kabaddi Association, and Chhattisgarh Kabaddi Association, all affiliates of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), have announced the sanctioning of the JBC Kabaddi League, a state-level tournament. Scheduled for early 2026, the league will debut with five teams, offering a platform for regional talents.

JBC Kabaddi League aims to elevate emerging athletes by providing a professionally structured format, complete with organized scouting, player auctions, and fan engagement initiatives. The league intends to promote community pride and develop necessary infrastructure for nurturing the kabaddi ecosystem in India.

The initiative is co-promoted by sports entrepreneur Rannvijay Singh, known for his involvement with the Bhojpuri Industry Premier League and Awadh Ramdoots team. Singh emphasizes the importance of connecting grassroots talent to professional pathways, with strong backing from state associations.

Brand Ambassador Randhir Singh Sehrawat, a celebrated figure in Indian kabaddi, lends his expertise to the league. With accolades like the Arjuna Award and a career spanning over 40 years, Sehrawat's commitment to the sport highlights the league's dedication to grassroots development and elevation of kabaddi as a career.

