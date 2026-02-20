Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Official Arrested Over Rape Allegation

Rahul Sahu, an agriculture marketing officer in Chhattisgarh, was arrested after being accused of raping a woman under the promise of marriage. The 35-year-old man reportedly backed out of marrying the 30-year-old victim. The police are investigating the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:50 IST
Chhattisgarh Official Arrested Over Rape Allegation
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh, an agriculture department official named Rahul Sahu has been arrested following allegations of rape. The arrest came after a woman accused him of violating her under the promise of marriage.

Rahul Sahu, aged 35, served as an agriculture marketing officer in Gharghodha town, Raigarh district. He was reportedly in a relationship with a 30-year-old woman and had promised to marry her, but later called off the wedding scheduled for this month.

After registering a rape case, the police arrested Sahu in Gharghodha town and took him to Korba. The investigation continues, with local authorities promising a thorough examination of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

 India
2
Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

 Global
3
Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

 United Kingdom
4
Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026