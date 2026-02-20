Chhattisgarh Official Arrested Over Rape Allegation

In Chhattisgarh, an agriculture department official named Rahul Sahu has been arrested following allegations of rape. The arrest came after a woman accused him of violating her under the promise of marriage.

Rahul Sahu, aged 35, served as an agriculture marketing officer in Gharghodha town, Raigarh district. He was reportedly in a relationship with a 30-year-old woman and had promised to marry her, but later called off the wedding scheduled for this month.

After registering a rape case, the police arrested Sahu in Gharghodha town and took him to Korba. The investigation continues, with local authorities promising a thorough examination of the allegations.

