Bidhuri’s remarks a result of Danish Ali’s "running commentary" on BJP leaders: Brij Bhushan

Wading into the controversy around BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's offensive remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said the outburst of his fellow party leader was the fallout of Ali's "running commentary" on leaders of the saffron party. Speaking to ANI on Monday, the six-time BJP MP said, "While I am not condoning the words uttered by him (Bidhuri), Danish Ali should look within before pointing fingers at others. He had been indulging in a "running commentary" on our leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minsiter Amit Shah. I have seldom heard any member speak as frequently against our leaders as him."

"Danish Ali is as much responsible as Bidhuri-ji for these remarks," the BJP MP, who was removed as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in light of allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers, claimed. Bidhuri's rant at the fellow Lok Sabha member from the BSP, during a discussion on the country's successful lunar landing mission — 'Chandrayaan-3, triggered outrage from Opposition leaders, with many demanding his suspension from the Lower House and dismissal from the BJP.

Even as the BSP MP wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, voicing his hurt at being targeted by the BJP leader, the saffron party issued a showcase notice to Bidhuri. In his letter, Ali threatened to resign as an MP if the Speaker did not order an inquiry into the matter.

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey came out in defence of his fellow party colleague, saying that he was "provoked" into hitting out at the BSP lawmaker after the latter called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech". However, the BSP MP denied the charge saying he could not stoop so low as to make such a comment on the country's Prime Minister.

On Friday, a clutch of Opposition leaders, including those of Congress, NCP, TMC and the DMK, wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, demanding that the matter concerning Bidhuri's attack on Ali be sent to the Parliament's Privileges Committee. Weighing in on the controversy, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on Saturday, claimed that while the BJP loses little time to have members of other parties suspended from the Parliament at the slightest of excuses, they were taking inordinately long to act against Bidhuri.

“The BJP might take some action in order for this controversy to go away but the bigger question is, what makes their leaders speak in this manner time and again? This matter came into the spotlight as it happened in the Parliament. They also speak similarly in front of the media. They get Opposition members suspended in no time but seem to be taking too long to act in this matter," Khurshid said. (ANI)

