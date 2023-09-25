Left Menu

Mumbai 'khichdi' distribution 'scam': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar appears before EOW

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:26 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Monday appeared before the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged scam in 'khichdi' distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

This was the second time Kirtikar, who was in the EOW office for a couple of hours, was called to record his statement, he added.

As per the EOW, Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan received Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic.

It is suspected the money was given to Kirtikar and Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract, the official said.

Police have called Kirtikar to record his supplementary statement in connection with the case, the official said.

Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

