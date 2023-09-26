“Congress has Ravana mentality”: Union Minister Tomar on Congress’s remark about BJP’s second list for MP polls 

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday slammed the Congress party over its remark on BJP’s second list of candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and said that Congress was of ‘Ravana’ mentality. Tomar’s remark came in view of the Congress’s post on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of the BJP’s second list of 39 candidates which includes four MPs (Member of Parliament) and three union ministers.

“Seeing defeat, Ravana had fielded Kumbhakarna, Ahiravan, Meghnad…this is what happened in the second list,” MP Congress wrote on X. Reacting to the post, Tomar said, “Congress is of Ravana mentality. People who have a Ravana mentality can compare anyone with anyone.”

Meanwhile, the union minister also took a jibe at Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra and said its yatras were a complete failure. “Congress’s Yatra has completely failed. It is not visible anywhere. I can’t even see the man in it. Yatra is also not seen anywhere and Aakrosh is not visible anywhere,” Tomar said.

Reacting to former CM Kamal Nath’s claim to form government in the state, the union minister said, “Nath can say anything, he has the freedom to speak, but when the election results come, then let's see where Congress stands.” When asked about Congress claiming that BJP is scared, Tomar said that Congress was scared not the BJP. They (Congress) were scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress did not have any issue, so they were talking nonsense.

Meanwhile, when asked about BJP fielded MPs and union ministers in assembly polls, he said, “Whether a person is a Union Minister, MP or holding any other post, first of all he is a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party. If the Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided that we workers will contest the elections, then everyone should contest and everyone is contesting. Congress should not have any objection to the decision.” Notably, the new list of the BJP was announced on Monday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

Earlier today, BJP released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The party has announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district. The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party. (ANI)

