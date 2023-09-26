Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL91 PM-2NDLD G20 UNIVERSITY CONNECT **** Clean, stable governance necessary for country's developmental journey to continue: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to continue as he credited positive developments taking place in India to political stability, policy clarity and democratic values. **** DEL90 SC-LD COLLEGIUM **** ''I thought of saying a lot, but...'', says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations New Delhi: With 70 collegium recommendations ''pending'' with the Centre since November last, the Supreme Court on Tuesday voiced dismay over the ''delay'' in the appointment of judges and asked the attorney general to use his office to resolve the issue. **** DEL99 SINO-INDIA-TIES **** China, India have 'ability' to find way for friendly coexistence: Chinese Charge d'Affairs New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) China hopes to ''accelerate'' the resumption of practical cooperation with India and both sides have the ''ability'' to find a way for friendly coexistence and jointly create the 'Asian century', Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese embassy Ma Jia has said. **** DEL82 WAHEEDA-2ND LD DADASAHEB PHALKE **** Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award New Delhi: Waheeda Rehman, who made her debut 68 years ago and went on to act in cult classics such as ''Pyaasa'' and ''Guide'', was on Tuesday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema. **** DEL101 PM-CSIR **** Govt making every effort to provide resources, favourable research ecosystem: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is leaving no stone unturned to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources to them and fostering a dynamic and favourable research ecosystem. **** DEL61 BJP-MADHYA PRADESH-POLLS **** BJP goes all in to retain power in Madhya Pradesh amid spirited challenge from Congress New Delhi: The BJP has thrown open the leadership in Madhya Pradesh and deployed its big guns, several of whom have never contested assembly polls, from the state to deliver the goods for the party in the elections where it is facing a keen challenge from the Congress. **** DEL58 RAM TEMPLE-MISHRA-INTERVIEW **** Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, 'pran pratishtha' on Jan 22: Nripendra Mishra New Delhi: The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end, and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra has said. By Nirmal Pathak **** DEL96 LD MANMOHAN **** President Murmu, PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday New Delhi: A host of leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday as he turned 91. **** MDS14 LD-CAUVERY **** Bengaluru bandh on Cauvery row evokes partial response; TN says SC verdict binding Bengaluru/Chennai: A dawn-to-dusk Bengaluru bandh called by local outfits over the Cauvery dispute evoked partial response on Tuesday, even as the protesting groups demanded implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, a proposal touted by state deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as a solution for the inter-state river water dispute involving Tamil Nadu. **** BOM37 MH-COURT-26/11-CHARGESHEET-2NDLD RANA **** Tahawwur Rana discussed about crowded places in south Mumbai during his stay in city hotel before 26/11 attacks: Police Mumbai: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai for two days in November 2008 ahead of the attacks, where he discussed about the crowded places in south Mumbai with a witness in the case, police said on Tuesday. **** CAL27 MN-PROTESTS-INTERNET **** Internet services in Manipur suspended for 5 days following protests in Imphal Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths. **** BOM26 MH-HC-FAKE NEWS **** Amended IT rules against fake news give unfettered power to govt authority in absence of guidelines: Bombay HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules against fake news on social media give ''unfettered power'' to a government authority in the absence of ''guidelines and guardrails''. **** DEL32 CONG-PM-POLLS **** People of MP have decided to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Cong New Delhi: A day after the BJP announced its second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday said no matter who it fields, the people of the state have decided to oust those who had formed the government through the back door. **** DEL60 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-LD INDO-PACIFIC **** Indo-Pacific emerged as pivotal theatre in contemporary geo-strategic canvas: Army Chief Gen Pande New Delhi: India's outlook for the Indo-Pacific emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region, peaceful resolution of disputes and avoidance of use of force, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday. **** BOM30 MH-LD PAWAR **** PM's attack on Oppn over women quota bill painful; several women-centric decisions taken during Cong rule: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday termed as painful the remark made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on women's reservation bill targeting the opposition, and said several women-centric decisions were taken during the previous Congress rule. **** LEGAL LGD13 SC-LD KAVITHA **** SC asks ED not to summon BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case till it hears her plea New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to not summon BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case till it hears her plea on November 20. **** LGD21 DL-HC-LD TOOLKIT **** Toolkit case: Delhi HC rejects Disha Ravi's plea to modify bail condition on travelling abroad New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi, who is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit linked to the 2021 farmers' protest, seeking modification of the bail condition where she needs prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad. **** SPORTS AGS30 SPO-GAMES-EQUESTRIAN-2NDLD IND **** Indian dressage team wins first Asian Games gold, first equestrian yellow metal in 41 years Hangzhou: India's dressage team cantered to its first ever Asian Games gold and only second medal in this discipline in the history of the sport with the quartet of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Vipul Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla living up to expectations, here on Tuesday. By Philem Dipak Singh **** BUSINESS DEL75 BIZ-2NDLD ANGEL TAX **** Tax department notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for valuing investments in startups New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has notified new angel tax rules that comprise a mechanism to evaluate the shares issued by unlisted startups to investors. **** FOREIGN FGN63 UNGA-JAISHANKAR-LD UNSC REFORMS **** India's initiative under G20 to admit AU as permanent member should inspire ''much older" UN to make Security Council contemporary: Jaishankar United Nations: India's initiative under its G20 Presidency to admit the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping is a "significant step'' in reform that should inspire the ''much older" United Nations to make the Security Council contemporary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. By Yoshita Singh. **** FGN29: PAK-CHINA-CPEC **** China refuses to further expand cooperation with Pak in energy, water, climate under CPEC Islamabad: China has refused to further expand cooperation in the areas of energy, water management, and climate change under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it emerged on Tuesday, signalling a strain in the 'ironclad' friendship between the two all-weather allies. By Sajjad Hussain **** .

