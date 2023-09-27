Left Menu

BRS leaders meet EC, seek cancellation of 'Road Roller' symbol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:43 IST
BRS leaders meet EC, seek cancellation of 'Road Roller' symbol
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member delegation of BRS led by General Secretary Soma Bharath Kumar called on a senior Election Commission official here and sought cancellation of allotted 'Road Roller' symbol to Yuga Thulasi Party in Telangana.

In the meeting, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders said the symbol 'Road Roller' is identical to the BRS party symbol 'Car' and this would create confusion in the minds of voters in the assembly election due in November.

They requested the EC to cancel the 'Road Roller' symbol and allot to the Yuga Thulasi Party any other free symbol not identical to the one given to the BRS.

Borlakunta Netha Venkatesh and M Srinivas Reddy were two BRS MPs who were part of the delegation.

''...non-cancellation of the Road Roller symbol for Yuga Thulasi Party would definitely impact prejudicially the results of BRS party...,'' the BRS General Secretary said in a representation made to the EC.

When the size of the symbol of car and road roller is reduced to the real size that fits on the EVM, it is very difficult for the aged and illiterate people from rural background to differentiate the two, he said.

The BRS informed that the EC had in November 2011 deleted '40-Road Roller' from the list of free symbols in Telangana. But this symbol was included again in the list of free symbols and allotted to Yuga Thulasi Party contrary to the spirit of para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023