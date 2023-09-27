AIADMK splits party districts

Left Menu

The AIADMK on Wednesday split select party districts, aligning them with Assembly constituencies, and promoted leaders including former Minister A Anwar Raja to higher positions.Ranipet district was bifurcated into Ranipet East and West and Tiruvannamalai and Thanjavur were divided into four party districts each.

The AIADMK on Wednesday split select party districts, aligning them with Assembly constituencies, and promoted leaders including former Minister A Anwar Raja to higher positions.

Ranipet district was bifurcated into Ranipet East and West and Tiruvannamalai and Thanjavur were divided into four party districts each. Significantly, former MLA, L Jayasudha has been appointed district secretary of Tiruvannamalai central district and a key party unit would be helmed by a woman leader after a long time, according to party sources.

In a party release, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said the changes were considering administrative convenience. Also, party's Theni and Tirunelveli districts were bifurcated. All the new party districts have two Assembly constituencies under their ambit while Tirunelveli rural has three Assembly segments. Each party district will be helmed by a district secretary and S M Sugumar (Ranipet East) and S Ramachandran (Tiruvannamalai East) are among the new appointees. Former MP and ex-Minister, A Anwar Raja who rejoined the party last month, Royapuram Mano, a former Congress leader who joined the party in 2020 are among the new organisation secretaries. S Abdul Raheem (former Minister, Tiruvallur south district) is minorities wing secretary and former legislator, I S Inbadurai (Tirunelveli suburban district) is named advocates wing secretary. Madurai based former MLA, Dr P Saravanan who joined the party in January this year is appointed the medical wing secretary. He had been with the DMK and BJP.

