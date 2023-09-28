Left Menu

Menendez fell way below standard for U.S. senators -Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he was disappointed and disturbed by the indictment of fellow Democratic Senator Bob Menendez. "We all know that ... And clearly when you read the indictment, Senator Menendez fell way, way below that standard," Schumer said. "Tomorrow, he will address the Democratic caucus and we'll see what happens after that."

Menendez fell way below standard for U.S. senators -Schumer
