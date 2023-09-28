"Why were you not able to make vibrant Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka?": Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi hits out at PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat summit as a "key milestone" in advancing the state's growth, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday questioned that why PM Modi failed to make Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh vibrant states adding that currently there are two Gujarats. Speaking to ANI, Imran Pratapgarhi said,"When PM Modi talks about Vibrant Gujarat then there are two Gujarats, one about which we hear in his speeches and the other which can only be seen if we visit it and that's the Gujarat where Morbi incident happened and people lost their lives due to corruption."

"I would like to ask PM Modi if your government was in rule in other states also, why were you not able to make vibrant Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka?" he added. Earlier PM Modi on Wednesday said that the then when Congress government was at the Centre it did not extend any cooperation and attempts were made to degrade the image instead of focussing on its development.

"While the world is now watching the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, when the event began 20 years ago the then Central government did not extend any cooperation and attempts were made to degrade the state's image," PM Modi said adding that Congress used to link Gujarat's development with politics. Congress MP Pratapgarhi further mentioned that BJP is giving tickets to its current MPs and Union Ministers to fight upcoming Assembly elections due to the fear of losing elections in Madhya Pradesh.

"In MP, your government is going to lose and you are compelled to make MPs and Union Ministers contest (Assembly) elections," he said. To counter anti-incumbency against its CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and offer an alternative leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 39 candidates.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been nominated from the Dimani seat, while Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsingpur. Minister of State for Rural Development Phaggan Kulaste has been fielded from the Niwas seat.Tomar is also the chairman of the party's election management committee in the state.

In its list of 39 candidates, other notable candidates included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak. The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

With this development, the BJP has now declared candidates for 78 out of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

