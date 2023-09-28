"Ujjain minor rape incident ashamed soul of entire Madhya Pradesh and country": Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala slammed the Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP)-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over Ujjain minor rape incident saying that it has ashamed the soul of entire Madhya Pradesh and the country. Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "The incident in Ujjain ashamed the soul of entire Madhya Pradesh and the country. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, your government should hang its head in shame (Aapki Sarkar Ko Chullu Bhar Paani Me Dhub Ke Mar Jana Chahiye)."

"A minor daughter is raped and she wanders from pillar to post on the streets in the Ujjain city in half clothes for around eight hours, bleeding from her body and your (CM Chouhan) government did not pay attention to it. What is happening in Madhya Pradesh," asked the Congress leader. He advised CM Chouhan to pay attention to the safety and security of women in the state.

"If Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP leaders get time from celebration, then they can listen to the screams of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh. Don't you hear the pain of an innocent 12-year-old girl? The Chief Minister and BJP should hang its head in shame," he said. He further said that the victim was saying that something wrong happened with her mother as well. "So the mother was also raped, the daughter was also raped and the state government was sleeping," said Surjewala.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise from the girls of Madhya Pradesh demanding the arrest of the accused. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and apologise to the girls of Madhya Pradesh. And the accused should be arrested immediately. The state government should get the victim treated and they should also find out her mother," he added.

Meanwhile, Surjewala took a jibe at State Home Minister Narottam Mishra's remark about asking for information about the incident from Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP). "Unfortunately, the Home Minister of this state, Narottam Mishra is such a person who knows about Hollywood and Bollywood songs, but when a 12-year-old girl is raped and wanders from pillar to post on the streets for around eight hours and bleeding from body, he (Mishra) is inquiring about it. People of Datia (assembly constituency of Mishra) will definitely punish Narottam Mishra," Surjewala said.

Notbaly, Speaking to ANI on the minor girl rape case in Ujjain, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I have asked for the details, we talked about this issue." On the other hand, former CM Kama Nath wrote on X (Formerly twitter), "It is heart-wrenching to see a case of extremely cruel abuse of a small girl in Ujjain. The kind of rape that happened to the 12-year-old girl and the way she wandered around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude state and then fell unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame. Such a heinous incident is a stain on the administration and society."

Nath wrote, "I want to know from the Chief Minister whether you will just keep fighting elections and making false announcements? Will you fill the hoardings of entire Madhya Pradesh with pictures of daughters created by Artificial Intelligence, but will not pay any attention to the safety of innocent daughters? The daughter with whom this cruelty happened, isn't she a Ladli Lakshmi and Laldi Bahna?" He added, "Earlier also two small girls were brutally raped in Ujjain. The history of such brutal incidents in the state shows that the rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh. Despite having a Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh is without a Chief Minister. The criminal is ruthless and the public is troubled."

Nath further wrote that he demanded from the Chief Minister that the accused should be given strict punishment. Along with this, proper treatment, financial assistance of Rs 1 crore should be provided to the victim. (ANI)

