Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group, a prominent real estate developer in Delhi-NCR, is set to invest Rs 100 crore in establishing a precast manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.

The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland-based Elematic Group to incorporate advanced precast concrete technology into its processes. This significant partnership, finalized in the presence of Finnish leaders, seeks to boost Gaurs Group's construction capabilities.

The upcoming facility, expected to be operational within six months, will manufacture components such as slabs, columns, and beams, promising to improve efficiency and cut project timelines by 30% through technology-led construction practices.