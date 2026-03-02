Left Menu

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group will invest Rs 100 crore to establish a precast manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, partnering with Finland's Elematic Group. This strategic move aims to enhance construction efficiency and reduce project timelines by 30% through advanced precast technology. The plant will boost its construction capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:11 IST
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurs Group, a prominent real estate developer in Delhi-NCR, is set to invest Rs 100 crore in establishing a precast manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.

The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland-based Elematic Group to incorporate advanced precast concrete technology into its processes. This significant partnership, finalized in the presence of Finnish leaders, seeks to boost Gaurs Group's construction capabilities.

The upcoming facility, expected to be operational within six months, will manufacture components such as slabs, columns, and beams, promising to improve efficiency and cut project timelines by 30% through technology-led construction practices.

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal

Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal

 India
2
Shiv Sena vs. Sanjay Raut: A Political Jab Amid International Tensions

Shiv Sena vs. Sanjay Raut: A Political Jab Amid International Tensions

 India
3
ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

 Global
4
Tragic Attack on Oil Tanker: Unmanned Boat Strikes off Muscat Coast

Tragic Attack on Oil Tanker: Unmanned Boat Strikes off Muscat Coast

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026