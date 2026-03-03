Vibrant Holi Celebrations at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

The renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain marked the Holi festival with a colorful Bhasma Aarti ceremony on Tuesday morning. The temple's sanctum sanctorum was awash with gulal, while Lord Mahakal was artistically decorated with bhang and dry fruits.

The temple gates opened at 4 AM for the Bhasma Aarti, commencing with an abhishekam ritual where Lord Mahakal was bathed with water. The deity was then venerated with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and fruit juices.

Beyond the standard rites, the deity received abhishekam with saffron-infused water and was adorned with substances like bhang, sandalwood, and dry fruits. The atmosphere was charged with the celebrations as gulal was liberally applied in devotion.

A sacred offering of fruits and sweets was made, with devotees seeking the deity's blessings. The Mahanirvani Akhara provided the revered bhasma, believed to be Lord Shiva's favored item, to transform the divine presence from formless to manifest.

Raghav Pujari, a temple priest, shared with ANI that Holika Dahan was observed in the Mahakal complex on Monday evening. This was followed by a grand decoration on Tuesday, with prayers focusing on health and peace worldwide.

Among the attendees, Neha Sharma from Canada shared her elation about the vibrant celebrations and the positive energy she experienced at the temple.

The temple, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas, plays a pivotal role in religious observances for devotees globally. The Bhasma Aarti stands out as a unique ritual where the deity is worshipped with sacred ash, amplifying the temple's spiritual significance.

