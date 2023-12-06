Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to receive Serbian passport, president says

Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak will be getting a Serbian passport, Serbia's president announced Wednesday.

The convivial Wozniak, who teamed up with the late Steve Jobs to found Apple in 1976, arrived in Serbia ahead of Dec 17 parliamentary and local elections, in an apparent boost for President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist right-wing governing party.

Wozniak said he feels "so lucky" to be in Serbia and that he and his wife Janet, who is also getting a passport, will from now on "promote" Serbia. He said he will become a Serb living in the US.

Vucic said at a joint news conference in Belgrade that "it is an honour" for Serbia to deliver the passports to Wozniak and his wife.

"Now we can proudly say that a computer genius is a Serb,'' Vucic said.

Wozniak's visit, which was announced on Tuesday, was met with disapproval from opposition parties, which accused the government or ruling party of paying Wozniak to make PR appearances.

''No one paid him to come to Serbia, to be completely clear," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

Wozniak said he was invited to visit by former top Serbian tennis player Janko Tipsarevic, a prominent member of Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.

Wozniak, 73, suffered a mild stroke while attending a business conference in Mexico City in November.

Wozniak left Apple in 1985 to pursue a wide range of other interests but has remained a fervent supporter of the company and a technology evangelist. He competed on the TV programme "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009 and participated as a judge on an online video show called "Unicorn Hunters" that assesses ideas from entrepreneurs vying to build startups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)