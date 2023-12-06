Left Menu

EU executive warns Slovakia on special prosecutor

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:57 IST
EU executive warns Slovakia on special prosecutor
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union executive said on Wednesday that it had asked Slovakia not to advance on amendments to criminal code and scrapping the special prosecution office, saying they needed careful consideration.

Slovakia's new government led by political veteran Robert Fico approved a plan earlier on Wednesday to scrap a special prosecutor's office focused on crimes including corruption, sparking opposition cries of foul play.

"The wide-ranging scope of the intended amendments and the numerous areas of EU law concerned require a thorough and sound analysis. This is why...we have asked the Slovak government not to advance on the intended amendments as yet, and especially not to resort to a fast-track procedure without proper and thorough consultation with stakeholders at national and European level," the Commission told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023