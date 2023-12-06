EU executive warns Slovakia on special prosecutor

The European Union executive said on Wednesday that it had asked Slovakia not to advance on amendments to criminal code and scrapping the special prosecution office, saying they needed careful consideration.

Slovakia's new government led by political veteran Robert Fico approved a plan earlier on Wednesday to scrap a special prosecutor's office focused on crimes including corruption, sparking opposition cries of foul play.

"The wide-ranging scope of the intended amendments and the numerous areas of EU law concerned require a thorough and sound analysis. This is why...we have asked the Slovak government not to advance on the intended amendments as yet, and especially not to resort to a fast-track procedure without proper and thorough consultation with stakeholders at national and European level," the Commission told Reuters.

