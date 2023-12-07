Left Menu

Nitish to address public rally in Jharkhand on Jan 21

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Jharkhand and address a public rally on January 21, a senior party leader said here on Thursday.His visit is aimed at strengthening the organisational strength of the Janata Dal United in Jharkhand, he said.Kumar will address Nitish Johar rally in Ramgarh district, where party leaders and workers from across the state will gather, Bihar minister and the partys Jharkhand in-charge Ashok Choudhary told reporters here.His Nitish Kumar programme will start from Ramgarh.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Jharkhand and address a public rally on January 21, a senior party leader said here on Thursday.

His visit is aimed at strengthening the organisational strength of the Janata Dal (United) in Jharkhand, he said.

Kumar will address 'Nitish Johar' rally in Ramgarh district, where party leaders and workers from across the state will gather, Bihar minister and the party's Jharkhand in-charge Ashok Choudhary told reporters here.

''His (Nitish Kumar) programme will start from Ramgarh. We will make efforts to organise more such events in every division of the state. From the first week of January, senior leaders of the party would camp here to make the programme a success,'' he said.

The party will ''strongly participate'' in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Jharkhand, he said.

''After Nitish Kumar's programme in Ramgarh, we will be working on strengthening the party's base across the state,'' he added.

