Vestager no longer candidate for EIB top job - Danish government

"Although we would have liked to see a different outcome, we are satisfied that there is now a clarification of the process. It is important for Denmark to have a Danish commissioner," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:01 IST
Margrethe Vestager Image Credit: Wikipedia

Margrethe Vestager is no longer a candidate for the top job at the European Investment Bank (EIB) and will resume her role as EU competition commissioner, the Danish government said on Friday.

Vestager took unpaid leave in September in a bid to become the first woman president of the Luxembourg-based EIB, which doles out millions in loans, guarantees and equity investments to countries. "Together with Margrethe Vestager, the government has assessed the situation in relation to the election of the EIB chairman. Together we have decided to withdraw her candidacy," Denmark's Business Minister Morten Bodskov said in a statement.

"Although we would have liked to see a different outcome, we are satisfied that there is now a clarification of the process. It is important for Denmark to have a Danish commissioner," he said.

