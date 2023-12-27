Left Menu

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:09 IST
Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during 'Shaheedi Sabha'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during the second day of three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela, in which thousands of devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Interacting with reporters after paying obeisance, Mann said this sacred land is a source of inspiration not only for the Sikhs but for the entire humanity.

He said Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger 'Sahibazadas' (sons) of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age.

Mann said the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with the Guru Gobind Singh's mother Mata Gujri this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The chief minister said that the sahibzadas displayed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the erstwhile Mughal Governor of Sirhind.

He said that the sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valour and selfless service from Guru Gobind Singh, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.

''Today devotees from across the globe have converged here to pay glowing tributes to Chotte Sahibzadas for their unparalleled sacrifice,'' he said.

He said that the state government is following the footsteps of great Sikh Gurus and martyrs to ensure the well-being of every section of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

