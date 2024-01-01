IIT-BHU Sexual Assault case: "Shame..." Congress' Netta D'Souza shares pic of accused with CM Yogi

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged involvement of its local leaders in the gang rape of a BHU student, saying the ruling party works exactly opposite of its slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Addressing a press conference here at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said that the truth is that it has become "Balatkaari (rapist) Janata Party" for women.

She also shared the picture of the accused with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the bulldozers were not seen going to the houses of these criminals in Uttar Pradesh. "Three people were seen clearly in the CCTV footage are Saksham Patel, Kunal Pandey, Abhishek Chauhan. They are part of the BJP IT Cell. On one hand, BJP raised slogans on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but the truth is BJP became 'Balatakari Janata Party' for women. The slogan is 'Beti Bachao', but their actions is 'Beti Rulao'. Surprisingly, the footage that was there in Social media but now the accounts are not there in social media," she said.

Calling the whole incident, a 'shame', the Congress leader said, "Even CM Yogi Adityanath was seen with the accused whose bulldozer works everywhere but when it comes to his party where is the bulldozer? Is the driver of the bulldozer going on a holiday? It is a shame." Two months after a woman student was allegedly gang-raped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men on Sunday and opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries. The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP's IT cell members on their Facebook page.

She also alleged that the accused were campaigning for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh elections "In your (Prime Minister Modi) own parliamentary constituency, a girl student was gang-raped and the accused turned out to be BJP IT cell members. It took 60 days to arrest them because these rapists were campaigning for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh elections," she said.

Later, speaking to ANI, Netta D'Souza said that alleged that criminal-minded people feel safe to be part of the BJP as they get full protection from the party leaders "We are at a time when criminal-minded people feel safe to be part of the BJP. As they know they will get full protection in BJP," she added. (ANI)

