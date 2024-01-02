Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams RJD, Congress leaders for remarks on PM Modi

Union Minister Nityanand Rai slammed RJD and Congress leaders over their recent statements on PM Modi. "RJD, Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Congress leaders are liars. They know that poverty is reduced in the country due to PM Modi's efforts, inflation is in control, and employment opportunities are created. The promise of 10 lakh government jobs made by him is almost fulfilled. Youth is benefitted through Startup India and Mudra Yojana and many other schemes."

"Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana has benefitted not only crores of youths but many other skilled people from 17 professional backgrounds like tailors, toy makers, barbers, etc. Increased employment opportunities have significantly reduced poverty and increased incomes in the country", Nityanand Rai further added. "Poor people from the entire country find a messiah in Modiji. The way the country is developing and its prestige is spreading across, people are learning their languages is commendable. We are coming out of a colonial mindset. Today, India is getting true freedom. We got freedom from Britishers but Modiji has taken us out of the colonial mindset", said Nityanand Rai.

"Poor, soldiers on the border and people in every section are getting recognition. PM Modi is praising all those who were neglected earlier. People feel inclined toward him. Opposition leaders feel scared of being swiped away." On being asked about the controversy over Ram mandir invitations, Nityanand Rai told ANI "140 crore Indians have been invited, are these leaders not citizens of the same country? Lord Rama doesn't belong to only BJP party but the BJP has accepted Ram and believes in His ideals. Ram belongs to all."

"The opposition is upset because of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on January 22. They don't like the cultural awakening the country is witnessing due to PM Modi's efforts." "RJD and Congress are badly scared that their appeasement policies won't work now. That is why they are speaking rubbish", Nityanand Rai further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)