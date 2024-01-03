PM reaches out to Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, says it is small in size, big in heart

Reaching out to the people of the Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, which witnessed massive protests by opposition parties against reforms introduced by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the archipelago is small, but its heart is large.

The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory.

The development projects cover technology, energy, water resources, healthcare and education sectors.

The projects were launched at a function attended by hundreds of islanders including women and children whom Modi referred to as his ''kudumbangangal'' (family members) in Malayalam.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the beauty of Lakshadweep is beyond words and mentioned visiting Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti to meet the citizens.

''Even though the geographical area of Lakshadweep is small, the hearts of the people are as deep as the ocean. I am overwhelmed by the love and blessings I am receiving here. I express my gratitude to you all,'' said Modi, who reached the islands on Tuesday. He announced the development of a special plan for Lakshadweep under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, focusing on its unique attractions.

Emphasising its potential, he highlighted two blue-flag beaches and upcoming water villa projects on Kadmat and Suheli islands.

Lakshadweep is emerging as a top cruise tourism destination, experiencing a five-fold increase in tourist visits compared to five years ago, he said.

Modi encouraged the people to explore their own country, urging them to visit at least 15 places before considering international travel.

He specifically recommended exploring Lakshadweep, assuring that its beauty surpasses many global destinations.

''Once you witness the beauty of Lakshadweep, other destinations in the world will appear pale,'' he said. The Prime Minister mentioned steps taken for Haj Yatris that have benefited the people of Lakshadweep too.

He noted the ease for Hajj visa and digitalisation of the visa process and permission for women to go on Haj without ''Mehram''.

These efforts have led to a significant rise in the number of Indians going for ''Umrah,'' he added. The Prime Minister assured the people of Lakshadweep that the Central government remains committed to enhancing their quality of life, travel convenience and business opportunities.

At the function, Modi handed over laptops to students under the Laptop Scheme and gave away bicycles to school students under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

He also handed out PM Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and fishermen.

During his address, Modi took a dig at the previous non-BJP governments at the Centre, stating that their only priority for decades was the development of their own political parties. ''Far-off states, border areas, or those in the middle of the ocean were not given any attention...In the last 10 years, our government has made border areas and locations at the edge of the sea its priority,'' he said. He assured the islanders that those who tried to snatch away their rights would not be spared.

The islands had witnessed massive protests by opposition parties against various reforms introduced by the island administration in various sectors, including education. Talking about the steps taken for the development of the Union Territory, he informed about achieving saturation of PM Awas Yojna (Gramin), ensuring free ration for every beneficiary, distributing PM Kisan Credit Cards and Ayushman Cards, and developing Ayushman Arogya Mandir Health and Wellness Centre. He recalled the guarantee given by him in 2020 about ensuring fast internet within 1,000 days. ''In 2020, I gave a guarantee that you will get a fast internet facility within the next 1,000 days. Today, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fibre Project has been inaugurated. Now, internet in Lakshadweep will be available at 100 times higher speed,'' the PM said. Modi had announced the project in his Independence Day speech in August 2020.

The project will improve facilities like government services, medical treatment, education and digital banking, he said, adding the potential of developing Lakshadweep as a logistics hub will get strength from this. Referring to the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat, Modi said the work of providing piped water to every household in Lakshadweep is moving at a fast pace.

Modi spoke about his interaction with renowned ecologist Ali Manikfan upon his arrival in Lakshadweep and highlighted his research and innovation towards the conservation of the archipelago. He expressed immense satisfaction over the present government awarding Manikfan the Padma Shri in 2021. The Prime Minister pointed out the absence of any top education institution in Lakshadweep in the previous years which led to an exodus of the youth from the islands.

He emphasised protecting the fragile ecology of the area and said the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep is part of such initiatives. Underlining the role of Lakshadweep in making India a developed nation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister mentioned the government's efforts to place the Union Territory on the international tourism map. He said Lakshadweep has got international recognition referring to the recently concluded G20 meeting here. He said Lakshadweep is home to two blue-flag beaches and mentioned the development of water villa projects on Kadmat and Suheli islands.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Lakshadweep that the Central government will continue to take every possible step to ensure their ease of living, ease of travel and ease of doing business. Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal and Lieutenant Governor of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel were also present on the occasion among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands-Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.

