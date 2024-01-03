BJP holds protest against arrest of Hindu activist who took part in Ram temple stir 31 yrs ago

Several BJP leaders were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody as the party launched protests across the state against the arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with the commotion that ensued during the agitation for a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya in 1992.

Srikant Poojari (51) was arrested four days ago by the Hubballi-Dharwad police while disposing of pending cases. Poojari had allegedly taken part in the agitation 31 years ago.

Recently, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara directed the police to pursue pending cases. Poojari was arrested in connection with the commotion in Hubballi in 1992.

Responding to a call given by the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra for a protest today, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, MLA Arvind Bellad and other top BJP functionaries staged a massive protest in Hubballi.

They were detained as they attempted to march towards the office of Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Renuka Sukumar.

Addressing reporters, Ashoka said the party will intensify its agitation in the city till the case against Poojari is withdrawn and he is released.

The police commissioner said about 90 to 100 people were taken under preventive custody including four legislators.

On the cases pending against Srikant Poojari, Sukumar told PTI, “He has a total of 16 cases against him including three preventive action reports. So that’s the total 13 cases of bootlegging, Matka gambling cases and he is a rowdy sheeter in two police stations.” She said the police will analyse the demands of the BJP and take action as per the rules.

In Bengaluru, Vijayendra called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum containing information about the arrest of a Kar Sevak and several other issues related to the law and order in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)