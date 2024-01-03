Left Menu

Sana Khan murder case: Police recover laptop, mobile phone from Jabalpur house of prime accused

Police probing Nagpur-based BJP functionary Sana Khans murder in Madhya Pradesh have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the Jabalpur residence of her estranged husband and prime accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu on Wednesday, an officer said.Police searched Sahus residence and seized a laptop and other gadgets.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:51 IST
Sana Khan murder case: Police recover laptop, mobile phone from Jabalpur house of prime accused
  • Country:
  • India

Police probing Nagpur-based BJP functionary Sana Khan's murder in Madhya Pradesh have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the Jabalpur residence of her estranged husband and prime accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu on Wednesday, an officer said.

Police searched Sahu's residence and seized a laptop and other gadgets. The house belongs to Sahu's mother, said DCP, Zone II, Rahul Madne. Police had arrested Sahu and four others in the 2023 murder case.

Khan, 34, was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority cell's functionary in Nagpur. Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar here, had lodged a missing person's complaint when her daughter went untraceable after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1, 2023, to meet Sahu.

Sahu was later arrested and told the police that Khan was his wife and he murdered her over monetary and personal issues before dumping her body in a river in Jabalpur, police had said.

Despite an exhaustive search operation, Khan's body was never recovered. Police had said that Sahu led a gang in which Khan was used as a honey-trap. The gang used to target male victims and send Khan to them to extort money. According to police, the relationship between Sahu and Khan soured after the former grew suspicious about her character. He allegedly killed her at his residence in Jabalpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024