Sana Khan murder case: Police recover laptop, mobile phone from Jabalpur house of prime accused

Police probing Nagpur-based BJP functionary Sana Khan's murder in Madhya Pradesh have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the Jabalpur residence of her estranged husband and prime accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu on Wednesday, an officer said.

Police searched Sahu's residence and seized a laptop and other gadgets. The house belongs to Sahu's mother, said DCP, Zone II, Rahul Madne. Police had arrested Sahu and four others in the 2023 murder case.

Khan, 34, was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority cell's functionary in Nagpur. Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar here, had lodged a missing person's complaint when her daughter went untraceable after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1, 2023, to meet Sahu.

Sahu was later arrested and told the police that Khan was his wife and he murdered her over monetary and personal issues before dumping her body in a river in Jabalpur, police had said.

Despite an exhaustive search operation, Khan's body was never recovered. Police had said that Sahu led a gang in which Khan was used as a honey-trap. The gang used to target male victims and send Khan to them to extort money. According to police, the relationship between Sahu and Khan soured after the former grew suspicious about her character. He allegedly killed her at his residence in Jabalpur.

