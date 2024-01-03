Tusk says markets positive on Poland, he may visit London

Financial markets have reacted positively to the election of a new government in Poland, the prime minister said on Wednesday, adding that he had had talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak about a trip to London.

"It seems that the change that took place in Poland on Oct. 15 automatically increased the level of trust from one day to the next," Donald Tusk told a news conference. "I have only seen good reactions and full of trust in our intentions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)