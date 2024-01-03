Tripura BJP holds organizational meeting in Agartala ahead of assembly session

The Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an organisational meeting at Bhagat Singh Yuva Abashon in Agartala on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Assembly session. The meeting was headed by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya. All state ministers, BJP MLAs and other distinguished leaders took part in this meeting.

The meeting took place ahead of the 13th Assembly Session which will kick off from January 5 and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to discuss on various important issues that might come up in the Assembly session. "In view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, today attended an organizational meeting in presence of Pradesh BJP office bearers, Hon'ble Ministers, MLAs and district representatives at Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas, Agartala," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X' after the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Manik Saha heaped praise on the BJP stating that the volunteers from the party's social media team are playing a pivotal role in disseminating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental initiatives. In an era dominated by social media, Chief Minister Saha underscored its significance as a powerful tool for expression and connectivity. He commended the efforts of BJP functionaries in leveraging social media platforms to showcase Prime Minister Modi's developmental work to the public.

Addressing the gathering at Muktdhara Theater in Agartala, CM Saha emphasized the responsibility that comes with using social media, cautioning against the dissemination of misinformation. "We are moving forward in using social media effectively, and it becomes evident when the central leadership takes note. However, proficiency in this field is crucial," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)