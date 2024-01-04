Uttarayani should be celebrated on theme of Ram temple, Ayodhya: U'khand CM Dhami

Programmes to be held on Uttarayani should be based on Lord Ram and the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

The festival of Uttarayani is celebrated in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Dhami instructed officials that the programmes to be organised on Uttarayani should be based on the theme of Lord Ram's life and the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Programmes to be held as part of Uttarayani festival celebrations should be based on the theme of Ayodhya, the chief minister said. The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

Dhami also appealed to the people to perform 'kalash yatra', 'Ram katha', cleaning of ghats and aarti, apart from celebrating deepotsav (lighting of diyas) in their homes, on the day of the consecration ceremony.

