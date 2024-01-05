Left Menu

Iranian general vows revenge at funeral for victims of bomb attack - state media

The commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said at the funeral on Friday for the victims of twin Islamic State bombings two days earlier that their deaths would be avenged. "We will find you wherever you are," Iranian Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral, referring to Islamic State.

Updated: 05-01-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said at the funeral on Friday for the victims of twin Islamic State bombings two days earlier that their deaths would be avenged. Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in the city of Kerman on Wednesday for former top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.

Islamic State said on Thursday that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern city. "We will find you wherever you are," Iranian Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral, referring to Islamic State. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

