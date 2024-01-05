Karnataka: Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari granted bail in Hubbali; BJP claims "there was no case"

Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari, whose arrest triggered a political controversy in Karnataka, was granted bail by a court in Hubballi on Friday, with BJP claiming that there was no case and Pujari was arrested in accordance with the "anti-Hindu policies" of the Congress. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched an attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and said that he had once said that there are 16 cases against Pujari which is a blatant lie.

"There was no case. He was arrested as per the anti-Hindu policies of the anti-Hindu Congress. CM Siddaramaiah had said that there are 16 cases against him. This is a blatant lie - as proven now," Joshi told ANI. "I would like to ask Siddaramaiah on what basis he made that statement. Who gave him the information? He should apologise for it and take action against the officer who gave him that information. He (Srikanth Pujari) was arrested and he should be given compensation otherwise Siddaramaiah has no moral ground in politics," the Union Minister added.

Meanwhile, dismissing the allegations of the BJP, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar said that it is a regular case and the saffron party is making it a political issue. "It is a regular case. It is not directed by the state government. BJP is making it a political issue. It is not a political issue," Shettar told ANI.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy also reacted to the bail granted to Pujari and said that police and law departments act according to rules and regulations and this has nothing to do with the government. "BJP people don't have any work. This is a 32-year-old case. There are 16 criminal cases against Srikanth Pujari. Police and Law Departments act according to rules and regulations. He was arrested and now the court has given him bail. This has nothing to do with the government," Reddy said.

There was a heated exchange of words between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka over the arrest of Pujari for his alleged involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition riots in 1992. BJP leader CT Ravi on Thursday also staged a protest in front of the town police station against the arrest of Pujari.

Congress workers also held a protest at Congress Bhawan against BJP leaders for spreading "false information against the state government on the arrest of Pujari" for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. However, after the bail was granted to Pujari, his advocate Sanjeev Badasaka, while speaking to reporters the court order, said that Pujari would be released on bail by tomorrow evening.

"We welcome the court order. The conditions (of the bail) are yet to be seen. The copy is not yet available. After taking the copy, we will apply. He will be released by tomorrow evening," he said. Pujari's son Manjunath also spoke to reporters expressed his happiness and gratitude over the court's decision.

"The bail was granted today and I want to thank the lawyer and all patriots of the country," he said. Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, speaking on the court's decision, said, "He got the bail but the case will also continue. The court will decide who is right and who is not."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MB Patil also lashed out at the accused Karsevak and said, "He (Srikanth Pujari) has 18 cases against him. He was thrown out of the district." Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, speaking on bail, said, "Pujari has been granted bail; it is the court's decision. We are not interfering with any of the legal processes. But if the BJP people want to be arrested, we'll be more than happy to arrest them if they break the law. As long as someone is within the legal limits, why should we trouble any citizen? But if you are going to create unnecessary chaos by invoking god's name or any other thing then we will take action as per the law."

Earlier, the leader of the opposition in Karnataka, R. Ashok, alleged that the reason behind the arrest of the Hindu activist was the scheduled grand consecration of Ram Mandir on January 22. "Congress party arrested a 'Karsevak' because the Ram Temple is going to be inaugurated this month, to create fear among the people of Karnataka. BK Hariprasad has already given a statement of a 'Godhra-like' incident re-entry in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah went one step ahead and arrested a 'Karasevak', he said.

However, the Congress party refuted all allegations of "political vendetta" in connection with Pujari's arrest linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Speaking about the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?"

"We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he told reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)