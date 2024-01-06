Left Menu

Senior TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas to quit party, blames party chief

Senior TDP leader and sitting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday said he will resign from the party as well as the Lok Sabha, as N Chandrababu Naidu deems him unnecessary.Srinivas, who is known as Kesineni Nani in the Telugu-speaking states, said he will soon travel to Delhi and submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-01-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 10:57 IST
Senior TDP leader and sitting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday said he will resign from the party as well as the Lok Sabha, as N Chandrababu Naidu deems him ''unnecessary''.

Srinivas, who is known as Kesineni Nani in the Telugu-speaking states, said he will soon travel to Delhi and submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker. ''As Chandrababu Naidu deems that the party (TDP) does not need me, I feel it is not correct for me to continue in the party. So, I will go to Delhi soon, meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and tender my resignation,'' said Srinivas in a post on social media platform X. Srinivas also said that he will be resigning from TDP immediately after submitting his resignation of the Lok Sabha membership. Srinivas (57) was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, followed by a re-election in 2019.

