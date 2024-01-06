"Congress has done nothing but mislead people": Giriraj Singh lashes out at Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on PM Modi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday lashed out at Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over the latter's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he and the "party have done nothing but mislead people." Earlier today, Kharge, while unveiling the logo and the slogan of Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', attacked PM Modi and said he has not visited Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh said, "The Congress conducted 'political' tourism by visiting Manipur. During the Congress's government, Manipur had been on fire for six years. Now, our Prime Minister and the Home Minister are together working on a solution." Following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal, Singh said, "There is nothing called 'democracy' in West Bengal. This is the 'Kim Jong Un's' government. The government works to break the federal structure."

According to sources, the ED officials' car was attacked and its windows were broken when they were travelling in the North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning. On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1. The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)