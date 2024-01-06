Left Menu

DPAP demands white paper on electricity supply contract from J-K's Ratle power project to Rajasthan

Such moves are made when a state has surplus energy available and wants to make money, Salman Nizami, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party DPAP, said in a statement.Here in Jammu and Kashmir, we have extreme energy shortages and, in such conditions, no government can afford to push its own people into darkness to please others, he added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:24 IST
DPAP demands white paper on electricity supply contract from J-K's Ratle power project to Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party on Saturday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle power project and demanded a white paper on the contract.

The Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) -- a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) -- has entered into a power purchase agreement with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW, sourced from the project in Kishtwar.

''The signing of contracts and sourcing energy from energy deficient regions is a bizarre move. Such moves are made when a state has surplus energy available and wants to make money,'' Salman Nizami, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), said in a statement.

''Here in Jammu and Kashmir, we have extreme energy shortages and, in such conditions, no government can afford to push its own people into darkness to please others,'' he added. Questioning the move and the sensibility of the administration, Nizami said the motive behind the agreement is not known to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it is time for the Lt Governor-led administration to present a white paper on the contract. ''No one knows the terms and conditions of the agreement. What we know so far is that our resources are snatched to please our neighbours. Our people have primary rights over its resources and the Lt Governor adminstration cannot speak on behalf of 1.3 crore people. It is the mandate of the elected government only,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024