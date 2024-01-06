Left Menu

AJSU Party to form ‘quick action force’ in every block ahead of elections in J’khand

In view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due this year in Jharkhand, the opposition AJSU Party has decided to form quick action force in every block of the state, that will take prompt action on the problems and complaints of local people.Speaking at the partys central committee meeting-cum-felicitation programme at Patratu on Saturday, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto asked the party leaders and workers not to sit idle even for a day, as this is election year.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:13 IST
AJSU Party to form ‘quick action force’ in every block ahead of elections in J’khand
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due this year in Jharkhand, the opposition AJSU Party has decided to form 'quick action force' in every block of the state, that will take prompt action on the problems and complaints of local people.

Speaking at the party's central committee meeting-cum-felicitation programme at Patratu on Saturday, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto asked the party leaders and workers not to sit idle even for a day, as this is election year. ''A 25-member quick action force will be formed in every block which, through help desks, will take prompt action on the problems and complaints of local people,'' Mahto said. He asked them to complete the target of making one lakh party officials within two months in the state. He claimed that people are looking towards the AJSU Party with great expectations.

Taking a dig at the incumbent JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, Mahto claimed that the imgae of the Hemant Soren administration has been dented because of corruption charges and its exit is certain this year. He said, ''The Hemant Soren government has misused power. There is chaos all around. The AJSU Party has the big responsibility of ousting the government from power.'' Attacking the state government's housing scheme 'Abua Awas Yojana, Mahto claimed it is nothing but eyewash. ''Lakhs of applications were received for the housing scheme but only 40 people from every panchayat will get the housing,'' he claimed.

He alleged that more than 5,000 cases of crime against women were registered in the state but the CM is silent. ''The government has failed to give reservation to the backward classes after evaluating them on educational, social and economic basis,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024