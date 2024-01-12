INDIA bloc leaders to virtually meet tomorrow; discussion on seat-sharing dynamics

A meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders will take place on Saturday, which will likely focus on the seat-sharing agenda and other matters related to the alliance. The bloc leaders are also likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also informed that the meeting will also discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur. "INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024, at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a swipe at the opposition alliance on Tuesday, saying that it was created for pursuing 'selfish motives'.

"The INDI alliance does not represent the convergence of like-minded political interests. Rather, it is an alliance founded on self-seeking interests. The parties that came together under this grouping did not do so on the basis of a common ideology or policy," Giriraj Singh said. He noted further that while the regional states in the Opposition alliance are on a strong footing in states that they rule, the Congress would not be able to mine much electoral benefit by joining forces with them.

"There is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, JDU in Bihar, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. However, these are disparate alliance partners and allying with them wouldn't help the Congress much," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)