"Jab Shri Ram bulayenge hum jayenge...": SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Samajwadis 100 per cent believe in the tradition of country and Sanatana, adding that "Who can invite someone to God's home and how? The one whom God calls goes automatically." "We Samajwadi's 100 percent believe in our tradition and Sanatana. Today is the birth anniversary of Vivekananda. He had said that our society teaches tolerance. Those who do not trust the Constitution can never be Sanatani. We are people who believe in Bhimrao Ambedkar. Who can invite anyone to God's home? The one whom God calls goes automatically," he said.

"Jab Bhagwan bulayenge, Jab Shri Ram bulayenge hum jayenge... (When God calls, when Shri Ram calls, we will go)" he asserted. He further asked if the four Shankaracharyas of the country says something, then will the BJP accuse them of not being 'Sanatani'?

"If there are four Shankaracharyas in the country whom we look up to with respect, from whom we get a lot of information about religion. If those four Shankaracharyas are saying something, then will BJP also accuse them of not being Sanatani? If they want, they will also blame them like they are blaming the opposition," he added. SP Chief also slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and said that the state has fallen down in terms of cleanliness.

"Uttar Pradesh has fallen down in terms of cleanliness. In the survey on cleanliness that has come out today, Lucknow has lagged far behind in terms of garbage and cleanliness. Banaras may be up and down in the figures. But the reality is something else. What is talked about cleaning the Ganga has actually not happened," Akhilesh Yadav said. "There is no employment, inflation is at its peak, the youth are worried. Samajwadi Party will work in this direction so that the youth gets respect. Farmers' income did not double. BJP did not fulfill all these promises. How will India become 'Viksit' without increasing the income of farmers?" he added. (ANI)

