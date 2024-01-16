Jordan's PM says peace with Israel remains strategic choice despite Gaza war

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawaneh said on Tuesday that peace with Israel remained a strategic choice but any push to drive Palestinians to the kingdom would pose an "existentialist" threat.

Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, fears that the Gaza conflict could spread with wider violence by armed settlers encouraged by the army triggering a large scale Palestinian exodus to the other side of the Jordan River.

