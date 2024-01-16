Jordan's PM says peace with Israel remains strategic choice despite Gaza war
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawaneh said on Tuesday that peace with Israel remained a strategic choice but any push to drive Palestinians to the kingdom would pose an "existentialist" threat.
Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, fears that the Gaza conflict could spread with wider violence by armed settlers encouraged by the army triggering a large scale Palestinian exodus to the other side of the Jordan River.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Jordan
- Palestinian
- Gaza
- Bisher al Khasawaneh
- Palestinians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul law
WRAPUP 1-Israel's aircraft, tanks step up strikes as it plans to reduce troops
Syrian military says Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage - SANA
Fighting in southern Gaza city after Israel says it is pulling thousands of troops from other areas
WRAPUP 1-Israel's aircraft, tanks step up strikes as it plans to reduce troops