ABC News cancels Republican presidential debate set for Thursday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 03:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
ABC News said on Tuesday it had canceled a Republican presidential debate scheduled for Thursday in New Hampshire, citing a lack of candidate participation.
