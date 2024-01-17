Rahul Gandhi meets bikers on way to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met some bikers on his way during his party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland's Mokokchung on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with the bikers and taking note of the tool kit attached to one of the bikes.

Speaking about his conversation with Rahul Gandhi, one of the bikers who is from Assam said that the Congress leader shared his experience about his Ladakh trip on his bike. "We only talked about motorcycles...He also rides. He is a rider. He has got a bike. We were talking about his bikes. He has got some good ones...We were also talking about his Ladakh trip," Shahwar Hussain, one of the bikers said speaking to ANI.

Hussain added that Rahul Gandhi chose not to come on a bike to Nagaland though it would have been nice had he done the same. "He (Rahul Gandhi) said that it would have been nice if he had come on a bike. But he said it is too dusty and he is going to attend rallies," the biker said.

The Congress leader had earlier embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh last year to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20. Speaking at Mokokchung as part of his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he wants to send a message the North East is as important as any part of India.

"We wanted to send a message that the North East is as important as any other part of India. It doesn't matter if the population is small but the importance has to be the same," Rahul Gandhi said in his address. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Naga Accord, Rahul Gandhi said that he should not have lied to the people of the state if he did not have a solution.

"I am ashamed that the Indian Prime Minister made a commitment to the people of Nagaland nine years ago but did nothing about it. If you don't have a solution, then you should not lie about it," he said. On the state of industries in Nagaland, Rahul Gandhi said, "Only two people are running the country. Not a single one of the 500 big companies in the country belongs to the people of Nagaland."

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) do not respect the different cultures and customs of the country. "What you (people of Nagaland) eat and what religion you believe in is your personal choice. It is not right to attack it," he said.

Speaking about the condition of road in the state, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has not fulfilled even a single promise made to Nagaland and Naga people nine years ago. The condition of roads in Nagaland is very bad." Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu visit to Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium in Kohima during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"We decided to start the Yatra from the North-East to pay respect to the different ideas, languages, states, histories, and cultures of the region," he said speaking at the stadium. (ANI)

