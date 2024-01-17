Left Menu

Activist sentenced to four years in Russian region of Bashkortostan

A rights activist in Bashkortostan, a republic in central Russia, was sentenced to four years in a prison colony on Wednesday after a court found him guilty of inciting ethnic hatred, independent Russian-language news outlets reported. Thousands of people have been detained in the past two years for opposing the war in Ukraine.

A rights activist in Bashkortostan, a republic in central Russia, was sentenced to four years in a prison colony on Wednesday after a court found him guilty of inciting ethnic hatred, independent Russian-language news outlets reported. Video circulating on social media showed helmeted riot police with shields and truncheons confronting a large crowd of people who had gathered in support of activist Fail Alsynov.

Alsynov was accused of insulting migrant workers in a speech he made in April 2023 at a protest over plans to mine for gold in an area of Bashkortostan. Large protests in Russia are extremely rare because of the risk of arrest over any gatherings which the authorities deem to have been unauthorised by them. Thousands of people have been detained in the past two years for opposing the war in Ukraine.

