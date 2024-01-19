Light Ram Jyoti on Jan 22: PM; says India will be in top 3 global economies in his 3rd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the principles of governance inspired by Lord Ram, emphasising the importance of honesty and urged citizens to light the Ram Jyoti on January 22, a symbolic act that would serve as an inspiration to eradicate poverty from their lives.

Terming it as 'Modi's Guarantee', the Prime Minister also promised to elevate the country among top three economies globally which he aimed to fulfil with the support of the people in his third term.

In a choked voice, the Prime Minister, while dedicating over 90,000 completed houses under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra at an event in Solapur, said he had a personal connection to the cause and wished he had the opportunity to reside in such houses during his youth.

He also inaugurated the distribution of the first and second and installments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI, a micro credit loan facility for street vendors, during the programme.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the state, the PM reiterated his commitment to elevate India into the top three global economies, terming it as a 'Modi Guarantee' which he aims to fulfil with the support of the people in his third term.

''Modi's Guarantee means 'guarantee puri hone ki guarantee','' stated the PM, emphasizing the significance of honouring commitments made, drawing reference from Lord Ram's teachings.

He further highlighted that his government is dedicated to realising the goals set for the welfare and empowerment of the underprivileged.

With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, the Prime Minister's visit marked his second within a week to the state, underlining the significance of Maharashtra in the upcoming elections.

Maharashtra, where the BJP is part of the ruling coalition, sends 48 members to the lower house of Parliament, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).

