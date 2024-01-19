Left Menu

Slovak parliament chief confirms presidential bid, facing ex-foreign minister

Slovak parliament chief Peter Pellegrini, leader of the second-biggest party in the government coalition, confirmed on Friday that he would run in a March presidential election. The vote will be a test for Slovakia's leftist government led by four-time Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is facing protests over plans to fast-track criminal law reforms that the opposition has decried and the European Union has questioned.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:06 IST
Slovak parliament chief confirms presidential bid, facing ex-foreign minister

Slovak parliament chief Peter Pellegrini, leader of the second-biggest party in the government coalition, confirmed on Friday that he would run in a March presidential election.

The vote will be a test for Slovakia's leftist government led by four-time Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is facing protests over plans to fast-track criminal law reforms that the opposition has decried and the European Union has questioned. Pellegrini, a prime minister in 2018-2020 and former member of Fico's SMER party, has seen a shrinking poll lead against his closest contender - Ivan Korcok, who was foreign minister in a previous government led by opposition forces.

"I officially announce I decided to campaign for the post of president," Pellegrini said in a speech to supporters in which he promoted his experience in office. "The president must be someone the people trust, who they will rely on in difficult times, and who they will never be ashamed of."

A first round of voting takes place on March 23. A second round in the likely case that no candidate wins an outright majority is on April 6. Pellegrini leads Korcok 40.6% to 37.7% in an AKO agency poll released on Thursday.

Fico's government has sought to scrap a special prosecution office fighting corruption crimes and lower sentences for financial crimes, arguing it will modernise legislation. Opposition politicians say it will protect government allies. President Zuzana Caputova, a target of Fico for her liberal stance who has opted against a second term, has urged lawmakers to re-think the changes.

"(The election) will be about whether there will be an assistant to the prime minister in the presidential office, or someone who can cooperate... but also be able to show a clear position, clearly stand against things that are not right," Korcok said on Friday, cited by news website SME.sk. Fico resigned in 2018 after mass protests against graft that followed the murder of a journalist. Pellegrini led the government until anti-corruption parties won a 2020 election.

Pellegrini's position could work against him if voters choose to keep a counterweight to the government. Presidents can slow legislation with vetoes and challenge laws at the constitutional court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024