Left Menu

US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Donald Trump -media

Scott, who ended his campaign in November, will back his former rival at an Friday evening rally, media including the New York Times and NBC reported citing unidentified sources briefed on the plan. A spokesperson for South Carolina Republican Scott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:56 IST
US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Donald Trump -media

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who had campaigned against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will endorse the former president on Friday just days ahead of New Hampshire's primary, according to media reports. Scott, who ended his campaign in November, will back his former rival at an Friday evening rally, media including the New York Times and NBC reported citing unidentified sources briefed on the plan.

A spokesperson for South Carolina Republican Scott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Representatives for Trump also did not immediately respond. The move by Scott could serve as a blow to Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who is still campaigning against Trump for the nomination ahead of Tuesday's contest in New Hampshire.

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, would be the latest lawmaker to endorse Trump, who won Iowa's caucus

on Monday by a historic margin. (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh and Alexandra Ulmer; writing by Susan Heavey: Editing by Caitlin Webber)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024