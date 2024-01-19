US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Donald Trump -media

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who had campaigned against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will endorse the former president on Friday just days ahead of New Hampshire's primary, according to media reports. Scott, who ended his campaign in November, will back his former rival at an Friday evening rally, media including the New York Times and NBC reported citing unidentified sources briefed on the plan.

A spokesperson for South Carolina Republican Scott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Representatives for Trump also did not immediately respond. The move by Scott could serve as a blow to Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who is still campaigning against Trump for the nomination ahead of Tuesday's contest in New Hampshire.

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, would be the latest lawmaker to endorse Trump, who won Iowa's caucus

on Monday by a historic margin. (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh and Alexandra Ulmer; writing by Susan Heavey: Editing by Caitlin Webber)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)