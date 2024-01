Varanasi court acquits UP Cong chief in 27-year-old case

A court here on Saturday acquitted Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in a 27-year-old case of holding a protest in violation of prohibitory orders.

Rai's lawyer Anuj Yadav said, ''The MP-MLA Court of Judge Ujjawal Upadhyay acquitted Rai after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations.'' Yadav said that the case was lodged in 1996 and it was alleged that Rai held a protest with his supporters in violation of prohibitory orders.

