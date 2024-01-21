Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 16:23 IST
Delhi Cong to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 3 to woo voters ahead of LS polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi Congress will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on February 3 to woo the voters of the national capital months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the party will organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan near Geeta Colony on February 3.

The Congress leader claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

''This rally would be the invocation to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from all seven seats in Delhi,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, both partners of the opposition INDIA bloc, have been holding seat-sharing talks for the states, including Delhi.

Lovely said the seat-sharing formula for Delhi will soon be announced by the national leaders of the Congress.

''However, we will be preparing our base in all seats. Fighting in an alliance will also mean helping our partner win the polls,'' he said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties, including the Congress and the AAP, are yet to come up with a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May.

